Silentnight is a Platinum Pendleside supporter

Some of the Silentnight team

The Barnoldswick companyt was first to pledge its support after Richard Logan, chief operations officer, attended a Leaders Lunch at Pendleside and very kindly renewed it again for 2021.

The hospice's Christina Cope said “Silentnight is helping to fund specialist palliative and end of life care for patients and families when they face such great difficulties.

"Joining our patron scheme is a wonderful way to show support for Pendleside. All our patrons will receive a number of benefits, but the real benefit will be knowing they are helping to fund specialist care for patients and their families when their need is greatest.

"On behalf of Pendleside I would like to say a big thank you to Silentnight and all the team there. Silentnight has supported us previously and continue to do so and we are very grateful for its support again.

"Our Patron Scheme is really taking off and I’d encourage any business if they can to look at our website link for more information and to explore the possibility of helping Pendleside in this way."

Ian Fortune, operations process improvement and industrial engineering manager, said: “Silentnight is proud to support Pendleside in caring for people in our community when they need it most. The Corporate Patron Scheme is an easy and effective way of sustaining the charity with the ever increasing demand for its services."