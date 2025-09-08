Last year, 3,637 people in the UK lost their lives to mouth cancer 🏥

Experts are warning people to look out for this common sign of mouth cancer.

Latest figures show that 10,825 people were diagnosed with mouth cancer last year.

Experts are urging people to be aware of this common symptom that persists for three weeks and could be a sign of mouth cancer.

Latest figures from the Mouth Cancer Foundation revealed that 10,825 people were diagnosed with mouth cancer last year, with 3,637 people losing their lives.

According to radiation oncologist Dr Jiri Kubes from the Proton Therapy Center in Prague, Czech Republic, if you experience these symptoms for more than three weeks, you should be investigated for mouth cancer.

The number of people losing their lives to mouth cancer in the UK has increased by 46% in the last 10 years. | Pexels, Ivan Samkov

What are the symptoms of mouth cancer?

Mouth cancer can affect the tongue, gums, lips, or inside of the cheeks. The symptoms can include a mouth ulcer in your mouth that lasts more than three weeks.

Dr Kubes said: “Mouth ulcers are really common and rarely a sign of anything serious, but persistent sores that have not cleared up within three weeks should be checked. A doctor or dentist can do this.”

Other symptoms of mouth cancer can include persistent lumps and bumps in the mouth and neck that won’t go away, unexplained pain, and difficulty swallowing. Unexplained weight loss, a hoarse voice, and red or white patches in the mouth.

How to recognise the signs of mouth cancer?

It’s important to check your mouth regularly, especially if you smoke, as this puts you at a higher risk of developing mouth cancer.

Dr Kubes said: Pay attention to any unusual changes. Look all around your tongue for any changes and look for any lumps or discolouration on the inside of both your top and bottom lip. These symptoms are common and can be caused by other conditions, but it is always best to check.”

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of mouth cancer at NHS.UK.