Ribble Valley village is location for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s first ever clothes and shoes recycling bin.

Chipping has become the location for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s first ever clothes and shoes recycling bin.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST

The bin is in the car park of the village’s community hall. Its arrival and positioning was approved by members of the village hall committee after

Rosemere Cancer Foundation volunteer Bob Tuffnell made a request to committee member Mary Harrison.

Village hall committee members, including Mary Harrison (fifth from the left) and Chipping villagers, along with the charity’s fundraising manager Sue Swire (fifth from the right,)and volunteer Bob Tuffnell (third from the left) make the first donations to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s first ever clothing and shoes recycling bankVillage hall committee members, including Mary Harrison (fifth from the left) and Chipping villagers, along with the charity’s fundraising manager Sue Swire (fifth from the right,)and volunteer Bob Tuffnell (third from the left) make the first donations to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s first ever clothing and shoes recycling bank
Bob helped to broker the partnership between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and new clothing bin (bank) supplier Recycle with Us. Bob said: “Just about everybody now knows the importance of recycling to reduce waste. Putting items in a clothing bank is an easy way to do it and the company that used to be involved in Cash 4 Clothes is now providing bank drop-offs. It will empty the Chipping clothing bank regularly, making a donation to Rosemere based on the tonnage of clothing and shoes it recovers.”

Bob added: “My hope is that this will be the first of many clothing banks throughout Rosemere’s Lancashire and South Cumbria territory. A full risk assessment is undertaken to discern a space’s viability to have a clothing bank but generally, they are suitable for car parks adjoining village halls, pubs, shops, sports centres and schools.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Bob for all his support in helping us to raise

funds in such an environmentally friendly way. We share his ambition to have numerous recycling banks throughout the two counties in which we work to support cancer patients.”

To find out more about having a Rosemere clothing bank, contact Sue on 01772 522913.

