Ribble Valley has been confirmed as one of the healthiest places to live in the UK in recent ONS Health Index scores.

The ONS Health Index provides a systematic and independent review of health in England. The Health Index is split into three categories (or domains), which describes health in its broadest terms: Healthy People, Healthy Lives and Healthy Places.

Within the survey, Ribble Valley’s best score for all subdomains is for health relating to living conditions, which assess areas such as household overcrowding, noise complaints, road safety, and air pollution. In addition, Ribble Valley also scored second highest in the subdomain of crime (low-level and personal crime), giving Ribble Valley a better score in this area than the whole of the North-West and England as a whole.

The Ribble Valley has been named one of the healthiest places to live in the UK

Another strong performance in the dataset was in the subdomain of health relating to daily life, which looks at disability and frailty, placing Ribble Valley in the best 10% of local authority areas across England.

Ribble Valley Council leader Stephen Atkinson, said: “One of the key elements of our vision for Ribble Valley is that Ribble Valley is an area with an exceptional environment and quality of life for all.

“Fundamental to achieving this vision is our commitment to making residents lives in the borough safer and healthier, through the delivery of our services, and by adopting a partnership approach to ensure delivery of key initiatives.