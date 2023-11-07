The Ribble Valley Health and Wellbeing Partnership will be looking to land a prestigious prize later this month.

Representatives of the ‘Let’s Live Life’ project will be in attendance at Ewood Park – the home of Blackburn Rovers – on November 17th for the Lancashire Active Final.

They’ll compete against 10 other districts for the title after scooping the Ribble Valley Health and Wellbeing Award.

The ‘Let’s Live Life’ scheme promotes health, physical activity and mental wellbeing for the over 50s.

The award shines a light on those supporting others in their physiological health, mental wellbeing, health management or any of the wider outcomes supported by physical activity and sport.

The ‘Let’s Live Life’ scheme promotes health, physical activity and mental wellbeing for the over 50s. Starting in 2021, it has grown from modest origins and now promotes sport, health and wellbeing to more than 700 people each week.

Over the past couple of years, the project has diversified its activities to reach the wider community.

Outreach classes are held in five Ribble Valley villages for those unable to use public transport. Wellbeing Wednesday is a free session held at Roefield for the over 50s and includes walking, badminton, curling and netball.

The project has acquired funding for electric bikes for supervised rides. A weekly men’s walk and talk is run by volunteers to exercise and discuss mental health issues.

There are choices of 12 classes for the over 50s and those with health conditions, with 200 participants each week attending Roefield Leisure Centre.

The LLL project works with the NHS and Sport England to provide physical, mental health and wellbeing services.

They have worked with the new health provision pilot project ‘The Lifestyle Hub’, alongside healthcare professionals and GP’s in East Lancashire, to encourage patients to change or manage their health through lifestyle changes.

Group sharing sessions are also arranged where people can share nutritional advice. Sessions have been specifically designed to support residents who have been affected by Covid.

A grant has also been received from Sport England to ‘Create the Battle Cancer Programme’. This scheme – one of only two in the county – will support people after cancer treatment providing late-stage rehabilitation.