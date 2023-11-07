Ribblesdale Primary Provision - new school for Ribble Valley officially opened in Clitheroe
Construction on Ribblesdale School primary provision in Higher Standen Drive, Clitheroe, started in January 2023 and includes a new football pitch, multi-use games area and general play area.
The school was built using modular construction methods, which is faster than traditional construction methods and more energy efficient.
The new school has been set up as a through school with Ribblesdale High, Queen’s Road, and will operate on a split site, allowing pupils to share both site facilities and specialist teaching staff.
Ribblesdale School primary provision welcomed its first cohort of children this September and will provide 210 places when full.
This week, County Councillor Jayne Rear, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for Education and Skills, and County Councillor Tim Ashton, vice chairman of the county council, had the honour unveiling the commemorative plaque to mark the official opening of the new primary provision, while Manchester poet, Tony Walsh cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening.
County Coun. Rear said: “Ribblesdale School's primary provision will deliver future school places to a growing community in the Ribble Valley.
“The school building was built within budget and on time for the September 2023 pupil intake and delivered in line with our net zero aspirations.
“It has been designed in such a way that if and when required, the school can be easily expanded to meet future demands in the area.
“Year 6 pupils will also secure be guaranteed a place in Year 7 at Ribblesdale, should they want to remain, benefitting from a much smoother transition to secondary school when the time comes.”
Anne-Marie Horrocks, the new headteacher at Ribblesdale, said: “Pupils attending Ribblesdale’s primary provision will access a truly cohesive through-school curriculum delivered by highly skilled specialist teachers and they’ll have the run of this fabulous building and all its facilities.
“Ribblesdale is an inclusive school with an exclusive offering. We’re so excited about all the opportunities ahead for our little ones.”