Motorists and residents are warned that roads in Clitheroe town centre will be closed on Sunday, November 12th, for the town’s Remembrance Parade.

The following Clitheroe roads will be closed from 8am to 12.30pm to all except emergency vehicles:

● Church Brow between St Mary’s Church and Church Street

● Church Street between Church Brow and the junction of Market Place and Wellgate

● Market Place between Church Street and the junction of Castle Street and King Lane

● Lowergate between Wellgate and King Lane

● Wellgate between Market Place and Lowergate

● King Lane between Lowergate and the junction of Market Place and Castle Street

● Castle Street between the junction of King Lane and Market Place and Castlegate

The roads will be closed to all pedestrians and traffic, except emergency vehicles, and there will be no alternative route.