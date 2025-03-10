Residents in Burnley's Bluebell Grove buy their own defibrillator

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
Neighbours on a Burnley housing development have clubbed together to buy their very own defibrillator.

Resident Rachel Hese put the idea to her neighbours on Bluebell Grove after attending a life saving course.

Stuart Yates contacted Coun. Don Whittaker, who helped with a grant towards the funding, and residents contributed the rest. Electrician Andrew Smith, also a resident, fixed the machine and Stuart pays for the electric to keep the defib at the correct temperature. A defibrillator can help restart the heart if it stops due to cardiac arrest. The Bluebell Grove defib is one of a number installed in the Rosegrove and Lowerhouse area. All the the machines can be found by searching https://www.defibfinder.uk/

Some of the residents of Bluebell Grove in Burnley with the defibrillator they purchased by clubbing togetherplaceholder image
Some of the residents of Bluebell Grove in Burnley with the defibrillator they purchased by clubbing together

Resident Kirsti Raynor Tattersall said: “I set up a chat group so that we could all keep in touch and discuss issues like this. Rachel put the idea of the defib to everyone after attending the life saving course.”

