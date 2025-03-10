Residents in Burnley's Bluebell Grove buy their own defibrillator
Resident Rachel Hese put the idea to her neighbours on Bluebell Grove after attending a life saving course.
Stuart Yates contacted Coun. Don Whittaker, who helped with a grant towards the funding, and residents contributed the rest. Electrician Andrew Smith, also a resident, fixed the machine and Stuart pays for the electric to keep the defib at the correct temperature. A defibrillator can help restart the heart if it stops due to cardiac arrest. The Bluebell Grove defib is one of a number installed in the Rosegrove and Lowerhouse area. All the the machines can be found by searching https://www.defibfinder.uk/
Resident Kirsti Raynor Tattersall said: “I set up a chat group so that we could all keep in touch and discuss issues like this. Rachel put the idea of the defib to everyone after attending the life saving course.”