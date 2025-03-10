Neighbours on a Burnley housing development have clubbed together to buy their very own defibrillator.

Resident Rachel Hese put the idea to her neighbours on Bluebell Grove after attending a life saving course.

Stuart Yates contacted Coun. Don Whittaker, who helped with a grant towards the funding, and residents contributed the rest. Electrician Andrew Smith, also a resident, fixed the machine and Stuart pays for the electric to keep the defib at the correct temperature. A defibrillator can help restart the heart if it stops due to cardiac arrest. The Bluebell Grove defib is one of a number installed in the Rosegrove and Lowerhouse area. All the the machines can be found by searching https://www.defibfinder.uk/

Some of the residents of Bluebell Grove in Burnley with the defibrillator they purchased by clubbing together

Resident Kirsti Raynor Tattersall said: “I set up a chat group so that we could all keep in touch and discuss issues like this. Rachel put the idea of the defib to everyone after attending the life saving course.”