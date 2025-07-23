Resident doctors to go on strike - how it will impact Burnley and Pendle people

Resident doctors will go on strike this week.

Formerly known as junior doctors, they will take part in industrial action from 7am this Friday to 7am on Wednesday, July 30th at Burnley General Hospital and Airedale General Hospital.

The East Lancashire Hospitals Trust is calling on people to use NHS services wisely to ensure those most in need are able to access them throughout this period.

Tony McDonald, the Trust’s Chief Integration Officer, said: "Our number one priority throughout industrial action will be to ensure that people continue to have access to high quality urgent and emergency care. It is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases, when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

“Please also help us by thinking about the most appropriate service for your need - if it is not life threatening or an emergency, use NHS 111 online or call 111 and a clinician will be able to advise what to do.

"We are doing everything we can to minimise the number of appointments and procedures that need to be cancelled, but there is no doubt that there will be an impact on some people who were due to be seen. If you have an appointment, please assume it is going ahead and if we need to rearrange anything, we will be in touch.”

A spokesperson for Airedale Hospital said that resident doctors will provide some core cover, however, consultants and specialty and associate specialist doctors will be working differently to ensure patient safety will be maintained during the period of action. They added that it is possible that some elective care treatments and outpatient appointments will be impacted.

Leanne Cooper, Chief Operating Officer at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our Emergency Departments are extremely busy and will be affected by the industrial action taking place, so it’s incredibly important that people only come to A&E if they are seriously unwell or injured.

“We will do our best to minimise the impact on elective care and outpatient appointments and those affected will be notified.”

Leanne added: “Remember 999 and A&E departments are for the most serious or life-threatening injuries or illnesses.”