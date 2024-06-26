Rate of avoidable deaths in Burnley higher than the North West average

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley has a higher rate of avoidable deaths than the North West average, new figures show.

There were 908 avoidable deaths in Burnley between 2020 and 2022, with 70% of them considered preventable, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The area had a rate of 365 avoidable deaths per 100,000 people – up from 328 in 2017-19, before the pandemic.

This was higher than the North West average of 310.

A close-up of a lung X-ray of a cigarette smoker in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society via Getty Images)

Men saw a higher rate of avoidable deaths in Burnley - it stood at 467, and 266 for women.

The King's Fund think tank said avoidable ill health has "devastating consequences for individuals, families, communities and the economy".

Avoidable mortality is defined as deaths caused by either preventable or treatable health conditions for those aged under 75. They can be avoided through effective public health and timely healthcare interventions.

Veena Raleigh, senior fellow at the King’s Fund, said: "The cut in public health budgets of one-quarter since 2015-16, which fell most heavily on people living in the most deprived areas of England, illustrates governmental failure to adequately prioritise improving health and preventing illness in areas where people have the poorest health.

"Healthcare services in the UK are also under-resourced compared with international peers and key health outcomes are worse – a powerful testimony that the UK is doing poorly also on treating people."

Kathryn Marszalek, senior analytical manager at the Health Foundation, said avoidable mortality rates are still higher than pre-pandemic levels but will still include the Covid deaths in 2022.

The ONS said cancer was the leading cause of avoidable mortality in 2022, but it has declined steadily since 2001, while the mortality rate for alcohol-related and drug-related deaths has continued to increase.

Ms Marszalek said: "The next government faces an uphill challenge in improving the population's health and reducing inequalities.

"Improving health needs long-term cross-government action ranging from ensuring good-quality jobs and housing to investing in wider public services and ensuring that everyone has equitable access to health care services."