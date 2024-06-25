Police want to speak to this person after large-scale fight in Padiham leaves man unconscious
Officers were called shortly after 4-30pm on Saturday, May 18th, to a report of a disturbance at the Arbories Memorial Ground in Well Street where a number of people were fighting.
During the fight, a man in his 50s was knocked to the ground and briefly lost consciousness. He has now recovered.
Officers appealed for information following the incident, and have now released some images to the public. They would like to identify the man in these photos and speak to him in connection with their investigation.
You can call the police on 101 quoting log 1033 of May 18th. Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.