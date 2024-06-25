Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police are looking to speak to this person after a large-scale fight in Padiham left a man unconscious.

Officers were called shortly after 4-30pm on Saturday, May 18th, to a report of a disturbance at the Arbories Memorial Ground in Well Street where a number of people were fighting.

During the fight, a man in his 50s was knocked to the ground and briefly lost consciousness. He has now recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers appealed for information following the incident, and have now released some images to the public. They would like to identify the man in these photos and speak to him in connection with their investigation.