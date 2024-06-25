Police want to speak to this person after large-scale fight in Padiham leaves man unconscious

By Laura Longworth
Published 25th Jun 2024, 16:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The police are looking to speak to this person after a large-scale fight in Padiham left a man unconscious.

Officers were called shortly after 4-30pm on Saturday, May 18th, to a report of a disturbance at the Arbories Memorial Ground in Well Street where a number of people were fighting.

During the fight, a man in his 50s was knocked to the ground and briefly lost consciousness. He has now recovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers appealed for information following the incident, and have now released some images to the public. They would like to identify the man in these photos and speak to him in connection with their investigation.

You can call the police on 101 quoting log 1033 of May 18th. Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.