Popular award winning presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been helping children at a Burnley school to improve their mental health.

The presenters of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ are doing their bit to help tackle the children’s mental health crisis in the by fronting the UK’s most recognised mental health campaign: Britain Get Talking.

On learning that mental health has declined in almost 40% of school children, celebrities joined forces with ITV to encourage every school in the country to set a different type of homework ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10th.

Ant and Dec have been helping children at Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School to improve their mental health and well being as part of the Get Britain Talking campaign

To mark the day pupils at Brunshaw Primary School wore yellow and donated £1, raising over £200 for Young Minds Matter.

Year five teacher Daryl Cooper said: “We talked to the children about mental health and how we can support them to manage their own well-being.