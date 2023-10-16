Popular TV presenters Ant and Dec help pupils at Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley to boost their mental health and well being
The presenters of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ are doing their bit to help tackle the children’s mental health crisis in the by fronting the UK’s most recognised mental health campaign: Britain Get Talking.
On learning that mental health has declined in almost 40% of school children, celebrities joined forces with ITV to encourage every school in the country to set a different type of homework ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10th.
To mark the day pupils at Brunshaw Primary School wore yellow and donated £1, raising over £200 for Young Minds Matter.
Year five teacher Daryl Cooper said: “We talked to the children about mental health and how we can support them to manage their own well-being.
“We have now implemented a 'worry station' where they can write their worries, for when they're not confident enough to say them out loud.”