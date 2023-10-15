News you can trust since 1877
The front of the propertyThe front of the property
For sale: gorgeous five-bedroom detached house in Cliviger

Our property spotlight today falls on this stunning five-bedroom detached home in Mount Crescent, Cliviger.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Oct 2023, 21:32 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 21:32 BST

On the market with Farrow and Farrow for offers in the region of £700,000 this fantastic property sits on a generous plot and offers 5 bedroom detached living with great grounds, garage, parking, gardens and views. In a lovely location.

Take a look around.

Drone view

1. Aerial

Drone view

Hallway

2. Hallway

Hallway

Lounge

3. Lounge

Lounge

Second lounge

4. Second

Second lounge

