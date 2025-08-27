Pendleside Hospice to receive £285,000 in government funding to improve facilities

Pendleside Hospice in Burnley is set to receive £285,768 in government funding to improve facilities for patients and their families.

The cash is part of the Labour government’s record £75m. investment in hospices across England aimed at delivering modern, dignified spaces such as family rooms, communal lounges, and adapted facilities.

Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, said: “I met with the chief executive of Pendleside Hospice, Helen McVey, this week to hear more about their work and the pressures they face. The dedication they show to families in our area is second to none, and the support they receive from our local community is too.

“This funding will help Pendleside continue to provide the very best care in modern, comfortable surroundings. I’m glad the government is backing them with this investment. There is still more to do to ensure day-to-day funding is put on a sustainable footing, and I am working closely with parliamentary colleagues on this.”

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”