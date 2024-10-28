Pendleside Hospice to have a special guest leading the Light Up a Life service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendleside Hospice will have a special guest leading the Light Up a Life service.

The annual event takes place at the hospice on Sunday, December 22nd, offering a chance for everyone to remember their loved ones at Christmas.

It holds special significance for Maria Burnett as she reflects on the life of her husband, Peter, and the support they both received during his final months.

“I am so proud of Peter for the man he was. He would be deeply touched to know that, even in his passing, he is helping to support the hospice that meant so much to him. By sharing

my story, I’m able to honour him and keep his memory alive.”

Maria and Peter’s journey began in 1993 when they met at The Prince of Wales pub in Nelson. In 1999, following Peter’s brain haemorrhage and stroke, they moved in together, with Maria becoming his primary caregiver, and were married by 2004.

Peter worked for Smith & Nephew for 20 years before opening a fruit and vegetable shop in Colne. Unfortunately, after his illness, his health prevented him from returning to work.

Maria, a teacher of 27 years, spent 17 years at Marsden Heights Community College, before retiring last year.

As a couple, they enjoyed spending time at their caravan, dining out, and being with family and friends. Peter had a passion for music and often played the keyboard. He also loved reading, fishing, and tinkering with cars.

In September 2022, Peter was diagnosed with cancer. On Christmas Eve, he was rushed to Blackburn Hospital with pneumonia and sepsis where he spent two weeks, travelling to Preston daily for radiotherapy.

“I organised a rota for Peter’s appointments and daily treatments and attended every session with the consultant,” said Maria.

“The school was really accommodating and once Peter was at Pendleside, I would often visit him during my free lessons. His illness is something we went through together and I fought for him as much as I could.”

Peter started receiving Hospice at Home support before becoming an inpatient. Sadly, following an infection, he died on October 25th, 2023.

Maria, who received bereavement support from Pendleside’s Family Support team, added: “Peter was my world, but the support I received gave me the strength to be on my own. In March this year, I shared my story at the Iftar event; a collaborative evening between Marsden Heights Community College and Pendleside Hospice. It was a good opportunity to raise awareness amongst the students, while helping them understand why I hadn’t always been there over the last few months. Prior to the Iftar event, we raised over £1,000 for the hospice with a non-uniform day.

“I am now retired, partly because of losing Peter, but also because it no longer seems as important as it once was. I have no firm plans right now. I would like to go travelling with my friend, but the focus right now is building a life on my own.

“My family and I will forever be indebted to Pendleside Hospice and I want to raise as much awareness of them as I can.”

Light Up a Life will feature a Celebration of Life service, carols, refreshments, and an opportunity to meet the Family Support team.

For more information, visit: www.pendleside.org.uk/light-up-a-life