Our children are the future of Britain, which is why this Government is prioritising their education.

We recognise the importance of a comprehensive education whilst ensuring that all children have equal opportunities to succeed. That is why educational reform is one of our top priorities.

In just the first 100 days, we have made significant strides in transforming our education system. We are beginning the recruitment of 6,500 additional teachers nationwide, with a focus on addressing shortages in critical subjects such as maths and science.

Additionally, we have introduced the Children’s Wellbeing Bill, which places children and their wellbeing at the heart of their education. This initiative includes the launch of free breakfast clubs for primary school-aged pupils, ensuring that every child starts their day ready to learn and thrive. We are committed to investing in our young people and addressing the alarming levels of child poverty that have risen over the past 14 years. We aim to create a brighter future for all children, providing them with the support they need to succeed both in school and in life.

Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

I welcome the announcement of £15 million in funding for primary schools to create thousands of new, school-based nursery places. We pledged during the election to address the critical shortage of nursery places, and I am proud that we are beginning to deliver on this promise.

This funding is fantastic news for parents, many of whom struggle to afford nursery care and face the difficult choice between working or staying at home. This Government is committed to ensuring that every parent can access and afford the nursery hours they are entitled to. I have urged the Minister to consider applications from primary schools in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield as these new nursery places are essential for supporting working families in our towns.

In the last few months, I have spoken with many residents who have raised concerns about the existing processes and tools used to diagnose Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in children and the delays in Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs). Recognising the importance of this issue, I recently reached out to the Secretary of State for Education to express these concerns. I was pleased to hear from the Minister that the department is investing heavily in training educational psychologists, funding the Early Language and Support for Every Child programme, funding the Partnerships for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools (PINS) programme and funding up to 7,000 early years staff to gain a level 3 SENCO qualification.

These steps reflect our dedication to building an education system that not only addresses current challenges but also prioritises the needs of all students.

Closer to Home

I recently had the pleasure of visiting the Year 5 and 6 students at Padiham Primary School, joined by local councillors Alun Lewis and Barbara Dole, for British Values Day. One of the highlights of my job is engaging with children and explaining how our democratic process works. It was wonderful to see the students so engaged, and they came prepared with some fantastic questions!

There are also opportunities for schools to visit Westminster for a tour and learn more about how government functions. Recently, Marsden Heights Community College in Brierfield visited Parliament, and I would love to extend this opportunity to more students from Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. Engaging our youth in government and democracy is vital – these children are our future.

If any schools are interested in teaching about how Parliament works, a great way to do this is through UK Parliament Week, which is coming up in November. For more information and resources, please visit www.ukparliamentweek.org.

If you would like to get in touch with any issues you may have, please contact me at [email protected] or call 01282 216398. My office also accepts walk-in appointments 5 days a week between the hours of 10am – 2pm.