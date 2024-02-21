Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pendleside Hospice is a registered charity providing specialist palliative care to people over 18, and in exceptional circumstances people who are aged 17 or 18.

The inspection found that staff at the service provided exceptional care and treatment to people. They also supported people to make important decisions about their care, and they had access to good information. Key services were available seven days a week.

The CQC also found the hospice proactively planned its services and provided care in a way that took into account and quickly met the needs of local people.

For example, the service had gone the extra mile to proactively engage and understand the needs of people from ethnic minority groups in the area. This had resulted in an increased understanding of what the service could offer and led to more diversity in volunteer roles at the hospice, including at board level.

The hospice also holds an annual service called ‘Light up a Life’ and invited relatives and loved ones to remember those who had passed away.

As well as the hospice’s overall rating improving from good to outstanding, its ratings for well-led, effective, caring and responsive have also risen from good to outstanding. It was again rated good for being safe.

The report will be published on CQC’s website today (Wednesday).