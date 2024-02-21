Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This initiative pays tribute to the memory of those lost to mental health battles and aims to break the silence and stigma by starting the conversation early, well before it gets to that crisis point.

Founded by Dave Scholes after the loss of his best friend to suicide, Six Connections has grown into a movement that champions the power of conversations. It is an organisation that extends beyond traditional well-being support, fostering a culture whereby lifesaving ‘real talk’ about mental health happens naturally, in relatable spaces, with people who know you best.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six Connections founder, Dave Scholes, said: “Ask Twice’ is more than just a beer. It’s a conversation starter, encouraging people to talk about how they are feeling, in the good times as well as the not so good. We all know we need these conversations from time to time, but often don’t start them. Encouraging supportive chat in normal places like the pub, allows everyone to feel more comfortable and support their mates. These conversations will save lives.

Lee Williams and Dave Scholes at the Moorhouses Brewery in Burnley

“With the backing of Moorhouse’s Brewery, we are taking our #PoweredByMates message into bars and homes. A trusted product carrying a vital message seems like the perfect connection to us.”

Moorhouse’s Brewery, based in Accrington Road, Burnley, highlights this partnership with Six Connections as being rooted in shared values and a commitment to social responsibility.

Lee Williams, MD of Moorhouse’s added: “We know these conversations can start anywhere, including over a beer, and with Dave’s drive to empower people to get talking, this was just such a natural fit. It’s all about raising awareness - and if just one person is helped through this partnership, it will have been worthwhile.”

'Ask Twice' beer is a modern bitter with a 3.8% ABV, rich amber hue, and an inviting taste profile featuring tangy pink grapefruit, dried fruits, and sweet caramel malt.

The beer will be available nationally as part of the Wetherspoons Spring Beer Festival from 6th –17th March, leveraging Wetherspoons' extensive reach to champion the cause of mental health awareness and the vital importance of checking in with one another.

Each bar pump clip, bottle and drip mat will feature a QR code that leads to a dedicated online Six Connections support page, offering guidance on starting conversations about this important topic.

Contributions from each sale will be donated to Six Connections to ensure that together, they can work to beat the stigma surrounding mental health.

Following the launch, Six Connections will continue to drive the conversation forward with comedy nights across Lancashire venues, with full details to be announced.

In celebration of the 'Ask Twice' beer launch, Six Connections and Moorhouse’s Brewery is hosting a prize giveaway in which participants can win a collection of branded merchandise and beers. Entries can be made between March 1st and 31st, and full terms and conditions can be found at https://www.moorhouses.co.uk/ask-twice/