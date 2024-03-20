Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pendleside Hospice will introduce a new service in May to help bridge the gap in specialised support. It has appointed admiral nurse Rachel Moroney to run drop-in clinics, educational sessions, and training opportunities for families and carers at the hospice’s existing deme ntia support groups.

Rachel has more than 25 years experience working within palliative care.

“I will support families living with dementia, particularly those who have complex needs and struggle to cope with day-to-day activities. I will provide a full assessment of needs, support, advice and time. This service will be empathetic, person-centred, holistic, non-judgemental and inclusive. I will work with families both within the hospice and in their own homes.”

Terry Robbins, who has dementia, receives support from Pendleside Hospice in Burnley.

The charity currently runs two 12-week programs on Tuesday and Friday mornings. It also facilitates two other monthly carer support groups.

Michelle Robbins’ husband, Terry, was referred to Pendleside, having been diagnosed with mixed dementia in 2022. Terry received complementary therapy with the Health, Wellbeing and Rehabilitation team and attended the weekly Living with Dementia’ Support Group with his wife. Michelle also joined the Carer’s Group.

"Pendleside is such a warm and welcoming place. I really enjoyed attending the peer support group. Terry would be taken care of in one room, while the carer's got together in another. We would take part in mindfulness activities, share our struggles and help each other out. I always came away feeling much more positive and it reminded me that I wasn't alone."

Pendleside Hospice's Living With Dementia Support Group in Burnley.

Terry suffered a fall in 2022 and struggled to attend the support group. Pendleside supported him with respite visits and overnight stays.

"Each night, I’d get up to help Terry around three to four times, so the overnight support helped me to rest and recuperate. Having the extra support from Pendleside meant I could sleep much easier ."

As Terry's health worsened, he began receiving round-the-clock care within a care home, but Michelle can still access support from Pendleside.

"As a carer, it can be challenging. But I have built my own support network and it's wonderful to see how many people visit

Rachel Moroney, admiral nurse at Pendleside Hospice in Burnley.

Terry - he's made a real impression."

Relatives, carers or health care professionals can make specialist support referrals on [email protected] or 01282 440 100.