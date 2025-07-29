A Government cash injection of £286,000 for Pendleside Hospice has been welcomed by the charity’s chief executive.

But Helen McVey has said that while the one off investment is ‘very much appreciated’ it does not support the hospice’s day-to-day running costs in delivering the care it provides to around 2,000 people each year. She also said the hospice relies ‘more heavily than ever’ on charitable donations.

Mrs McVey said: “Over 75% of our operating costs are staff-related, with the remaining 25% covering the vital support services that allow us to provide care to those who need it most. Over the years, the NHS’s contribution to Pendleside Hospice has reduced significantly, from around 35% of our income 15 years ago to just 20% in the current financial year.

Pendleside Hospice chief executive Helen McVey has said the charity 'relies more heavily than ever' on donations and support of community in Burnley and Pendle

“Consequently, Pendleside is having to rely more heavily than ever on charitable donations from our supporters, to provide vital services to those living in Burnley and Pendle. It is therefore critical that Pendleside, along with other hospices, continue to work with the Government and the NHS to ensure long-term reform for hospice funding.

"We were delighted just recently, to see hospices and end-of-life care mentioned in the NHS 10-Year Plan and await further details on what this might mean for the future of hospice care. Until a more sustainable funding model is in place, the ongoing support of our community remains extremely important. Without it, we simply could not continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients and their families rely on.”

The Government announced £100M capital funding for hospices in December with £286,000 allocated to Pendleside in Reedley. As the cash is restricted to capital costs it will enable the hospice to carry out some much-needed maintenance work on the building, which is now approaching 30 years old.