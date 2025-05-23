The line up of contestants, taking part in the third ‘Pendleside Does Strictly 2025,’ has been revealed.

Described as the ‘hottest ticket in town’ this incredible fund raiser for Pendleside Hospice is now in its third year and will take place at Impact Conferencing in Burnley on Friday, November 14th. And two of the contestants, best pals Gary Scully and Lee Clough, only discovered they would both be taking part at the launch night, as all those taking part are sworn to secrecy until the last minute.

Lee said: “As soon as I saw Gary I knew it was going to be a fantastic event with lots of laughs and also the chance to raise a great deal of money.”

In the first year, the incredible fundraiser raised £56,555.96, and £88,381.83 the year after that, so the challenge is on to up the target again for 2025. Ten local ‘celebrities’ each need to raise a minimum of £2,500 before November, with money also coming in from ticket sales for the night. Last year, Pendleside Hospice also had a pop-up bar at Impact Conferencing which further added to the fundraising target. The 2025 sponsor is Daisy Group, for a second year running, which allows more of the money raised to go towards patient care. Ticket sales for the event will be announced on Pendleside Hospice's Facebook page very soon.

Each dancer will be paired up with a professional dancer from Sandersons Dance and Fitness, taking on lessons from now to the event. Each duo will then perform two acts on the night, in a bid to be crowned the winner, and take home the coveted trophy. Ian Bythell from Petty was crowned the winner in 2023, followed by Liam Kilbride from LPK Facilities Management Ltd in 2024. Sandersons plays a major role in supporting the hugely popular event.

Louisa Mayor, Head of Income Generation at Pendleside Hospice, was at the launch last at new bistro Dempsey's. She said: "We're thrilled to unveil the contestants for this year's Pendleside Does Strictly event.

“The atmosphere at the launch night was electric from the very start – everyone clicked instantly, and the competition spirit was alive. In just a few hours, over £1,000 had already been raised on JustGiving, thanks to the amazing efforts of our dancers.

Burnley firefighter Lee Clough is one of the contestants in the Pendleside Does Strictly 2025 competition

“Events like this are vital to helping Pendleside Hospice continue offering care and support to people across Burnley and Pendle. With an annual running cost of £6.5 million, we rely on £5.5 million from fundraising and charitable initiatives. I'm confident our dancers will give it everything they’ve got – I can’t wait to see both their fundraising and their performances come to life!"

And here is the line up: Sophie Newman (in patient unit sister at Pendleside Hospice) Diana DoGood, (iconic Burnley drag queen) Eve Taylor (deputy headteacher at Holly Grove Primary School) Gary Scully (owner of GS Construction ) Glenn Stock (director of Unique Clean Hire and Facilities Ltd and Coalition Facilities Ltd ) Joe O’Brien (PE teacher at Padiham Green Primary School) Jon Cant (Head of Business Development at Root Fifty-Two) Lee Clough (Burnley firefighter based at Darwen Fire Station) Lisa Sourbutts (Managing Director of CUBE HR) Shelly Heap (customs data supervisor at EFS Global)