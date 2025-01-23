Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Colne man who lost his football scholarship in America due to a ketamine addiction is warning people about the dangers of the drug.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Clark says he knows many people who take it and believes it's popular because it's cheap and easy to access.

The 21-year-old began taking cocaine at 18 while partying with friends to "escape" his problems and tried ketamine for the first time a few months later. Ketamine is a powerful anaesthetic that can cause serious bladder, liver, kidney, and mental health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It made me feel like I was on a different planet, which is the trap," he said.

Harry Clark's dreams of playing football professionally were dashed by his ketamine addiction but he's back on his feet and studying at university. Photo by 5 Little Boys Photography.

"I had a lot of family problems, and I didn't have anyone to talk to, but ketamine made me forget about everything."

But in the long run, he added, "It messes up your head," and he fell into a downward spiral, battling a two-year addiction that chipped away at his self-esteem.

"It was a dark time," he recalls.

"I coughed up blood on one occasion after having stomach cramps. I wouldn't wish that pain on anybody."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Clark with his girlfriend.

His addiction eventually hit a point that would change his life forever when the police caught him sitting in his car while on ketamine.

The repercussions were huge, with Harry losing a scholarship to America to play football at university, plunging him deeper into a dark place.

"I carried on doing the drugs for another five months as I thought everything was pointless and that I had no other escape. I quit playing football and wouldn't leave the house unless I was going to the pub."

Harry Clark says starting the gym after battling a ketamine addiction helps to boost his mental health.

It wasn't until a year-long relationship broke down that he found the courage to open up to his parents about his struggles. And although he relapsed a couple of times after that, he was determined to make a fresh start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew I couldn't live like that for the rest of my life. I needed to stop," Harry said.

He found the strength to pull himself away from the drug scene and says life without ketamine has been "all uphill." He now studies business management with sport at university and plays football for Trawden Celtic, Nelson Under 23s, and Pendle Blues.

Harry has also found healthier ways to cope with his problems by addressing them head-on, confiding in his girlfriend, and using exercise for a mental health boost.

Harry Clark with his mum.

"I feel like I lost a part of my brain when I was doing drugs. I had no passion or drive to learn anything new or improve myself. It's like ketamine is sitting on your shoulder controlling you. But now I'm on track to get the best grades at university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many parents whose children are doing drugs ask me how I came off ketamine. The first step for me was telling the truth about having a problem. It's nobody else's fault but mine. I accepted that drug."

The topic of his conviction arises while job-hunting, but he wants people to know they can still succeed in life after overcoming addiction.

"I'm not perfect. I slipped up when I was getting off ketamine. But my story shows there can be light at the end of the tunnel. Life might feel dark now, but sometimes you need to light a fire until daylight."