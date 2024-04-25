Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The walk started in Kelbrook at 6am and headed off towards Craven and Earby before going towards Barnoldswick and Foulridge to make a heart shape and then made their way through Colne, Nelson, Burnley and finishing in Rawtenstall at the market.

Meg and Sophie who planned the route were in high spirits as they arrived at the finishing line having covered over 26 demanding miles over the hills.

A number of trained listening volunteers were present, some for part of the route others walking the full distance. A number of canine friends joined the walk, a great way to start and open a conversation. Two stops were taken, the first at Samaritans branch in Nelson and the second at Burnley Tesco to allow walkers to take a rest.

Meg said: “The Balloon of Hope walk yesterday all went to plan. It was heart warming for me to see fellow Samaritan volunteers, friends and family walking alongside each other. We were lucky with the weather which helped but 26.4 miles is a very long way, even in perfect walking conditions, congratulations all.”

The event has helped raise over £3,500 for the branch and will go towards supporting more outreach events within the local communities that the branch supports.

Alan, Deputy director for Outreach at Pendle branch said "Champion day out, felt really good to get out and meet folk from all walks of life and I also had the pleasure of talking to one of our regular customers of the Colne bookstall."

For those who wish to donate towards this event the link is www.justgiving.com/campaign/balloonofhope

Listening volunteers are there to support anyone who needs to talk, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org, whatever they are going through.

To find out more information about Samaritans, or to make a donation and find out other ways you can support Pendle Samaritans please visit samaritans.org/pendle, alternatively you can donate by texting 247LISTEN 2 to 70085 to donate £2. Simply change the number after “LISTEN” to change the amount you donate.