Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham calls for more investment in Burnley General Hospital to reduce waiting times

Burnley and Padiham MP Antony Higginbotham has called for continued investment at Burnley General Hospital to reduce hospital waiting times.
By Dominic Collis
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

During Health Questions in the House of Commons he raised issues with waiting times at the Royal Blackburn Hospital A&E, citing it as a reason to build on the services available at Burnley, so that less people have to travel to Blackburn.

Speaking Parliament he said: “I am very grateful that she's (hrealth minister Helen Whately) agreed to meet with me and other East Lancashire MPs to discuss the situation of emergency care in East Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But could I ask her to go one step further and perhaps her and the Secretary of State for Health could come to Burnley, to visit Burnley General, to meet with the Trust and see what more we can do at Burnley General, partly to reverse the disastrous decision of the last Labour government to close the in A&E unit.”

Burnley General Teaching Hospital. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley General Teaching Hospital. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley General Teaching Hospital. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Responding, Health Minister Helen Whately MP said: “I commend my honourable friend on his campaigning on this matter and other colleagues from East Lancashire. I look forward to the meeting that we're going to have to discuss, the performance of his local A&E. And I thank you very much for the invitation to visit as well.”

Read More
Pendleside Hospice boss calls for government to increase funding

Speaking afterwards, Burnley’s MP said: “The single biggest thing residents tell me when speaking about NHS care is that Labour’s decision to close Burnley’s A&E and move it to Blackburn has been terrible for our town

“That’s what I’ve consistently raised with the Department of Health. Because if there ever was a way to bring back the A&E then I’d jump at it. But given the complexity, and the false promises that have been offered previously, my focus has also been on working to see more investment at Burnley General so that less of us have to travel to Blackburn to receive the medical care we need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In the last few years alone, Burnley has seen advanced surgical robots installed and new endoscopy rooms to enable quicker diagnosis and ultimately treatment. But I’ll continue to push the case to further improve the facilities we have here, alongside raising legitimate concerns about Blackburn Royal.”

Related topics:Antony HigginbothamBurnleyPadihamBlackburnHouse of Commons