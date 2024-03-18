Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Raja Khan, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson along with representatives from Northern rail, Euan Hilton and Martin Keating attended the event.

Local rail commuters were offered free tea, coffee and chocolate biscuits by volunteers. Others were given cards and had a chat about how things are with them.

Since launching in 2017, Small Talk Saves Lives has successfully raised awareness within railway stations and other public settings about the need for small talk and starting conversations if you think someone might need help.

A Samaritans spokesman said: “Obviously, we want you to feel safe when you approach a stranger who looks like they're struggling to cope. If you're at a train station for example, you could always ask a member of staff for their opinion, or to approach the person with you.”

Listening volunteers are there to support anyone who needs to talk, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org, whatever they are going through.

To find out more information about Samaritans, or to make a donation and find out other ways you can support Pendle Samaritans please visit samaritans.org/pendle, alternatively you can donate by texting 247LISTEN 2 to 70085 to donate £2. Simply change the number after “LISTEN” to change the amount you donate.