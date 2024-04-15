Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The walk, which started as an idea from Meg Davey from Samaritans Pendle branch, will start off from Kelbrook at 6am and head towards Earby into Craven and onto Barnoldswick to Foulridge to form a heart shape before heading over to Colne, Nelson, Burnley and finishing in the Rawtenstall area.

It is hoped people will join along the way for a short distance, whatever they can manage to help raise awareness of Samaritans and the service available. Listening volunteers from the branch will also be walking some parts offering a listening ear to those who have something on their mind and need to talk.

Meg said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of fellow Samaritan volunteers, friends and family. It truly demonstrates how deeply we all care about the cause and ensuring Samaritans continues to be there for anyone who needs someone to listen.

Sophie Waiting and Meg Davey in Samaritans T-shirts

“The ‘Balloon of Hope’ inspirational route was the idea of my good friend Sophie Waiting with whom I’ve walked, talked and raised awareness and funds previously about Samaritans and mental health crisis over several years.”

Dale Hannah, branch director for Pendle, said: “Meg and her team have done a fantastic job at arranging a unique walk that will raise awareness of the important work we do at Pendle Samaritans, as well as hopefully raise some much-needed funds for the branch.

“It costs £60,000 per year to keep Pendle Samaritans going and we are always very grateful for the support we receive. The Balloon of Hope walk is also a great opportunity for the community to come together and walk in solidarity.”

Any money raised by those walking or collected on route will be used by Samaritans to provide support to those over the telephone or in outreach activities in the local communities.

To support visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/balloonofhope

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org, whatever they are going through.

To find out more or to make a donation please visit samaritans.org/pendle, alternatively you can donate by texting 247LISTEN 2 to 70085 to donate £2.