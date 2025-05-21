More than 40 NHS cleaners working for facilities firm Mitie in East Lancashire are to strike over months of late salary payments.

The workers, some of whom work at the St Peter’s Centre in Burnley, at Briercliffe Health Centre and at Yarnspinner’s Health Centre in Nelson, will walk out for 24 hours from noon on Tuesday May 27th.

The UNISON union says staff have been underpaid for months, leaving some of them facing extreme financial hardship and struggling to meet bills and health treatment costs. They are also still awaiting the £1,655 Covid recovery payment, awarded to other health workers in 2023.

The cleaners work at nine NHS sites and are employed by contractor Mitie, to whom the service is outsourced.

Cleaners are to go on strike at the St Peters Centre, Burnley.

Underpayments began in June 2024 when they worked for another facilities company OCS. The problem continued when they were transferred to Mitie in August. Some staff are now almost £1,000 out of pocket, says UNISON.

The staff are being financially supported by UNISON and the union says strike action will continue until Mitie pays up.

UNISON North West regional organiser Sam Doherty said: “Mitie’s repeated refusal to address this issue is an insult to the people it employs.

“For nearly a year these workers have been worried about how much they will receive on pay day, or if they’ll be paid at all.

“Staff regularly struggle to cover essential costs like food and bills. Mitie’s failure to pay the Covid lump-sum shows a further lack of respect and recognition for its employees.

“The decision to strike is never taken lightly, but these workers will be forced to escalate their action further if these issues aren’t resolved.”

One Mitie worker (who wished to remain anonymous for fear of disciplinary action) said: “I’ve not had my correct wage since Mitie took over the contract last August. There’s been no support from Mitie and messages have often gone unanswered.

“I’ve had to borrow money from elderly relatives to pay for food and other essential items. Having the wrong pay month after month also affects my ability to bring up a young child.

“The constant issues are causing me serious financial hardship and my mental health has suffered. I’m scared I will lose my home, but I don’t feel that I matter to Mitie.”