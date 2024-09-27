Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly refurbished gym at Pendle Wavelengths is now open to the public.

The gym at Pendle Wavelengths, Nelson, which is operated by Pendle Leisure Trust on behalf of Pendle Borough Council has recently had a refit and now features some of the best gym equipment available to the public.

The new gym sees a much larger and better-equipped space than was had previously. This extra space was created by removing an internal wall to offer more functional space to satisfy growing demand. As part of the refit, the gym has had an extensive makeover which includes:

· New, top-of-range cardio and strength equipment from Life Fitness, a leading supplier of gym equipment across the globe.

Squat press at newly refurbished gym at Pendle Wavelengths

· The introduction of hammer strength plate loaded equipment and a hammer strength accreditation to go with it.

· New strength equipment which includes the current market's most popular machines.

· New squat racks which have the latest technology for noise reduction.

· The functional area now includes a custom sled track installed along with some of the most popular pieces of equipment available to allow a better experience on the gym floor and the introduction of functional gym-based classes.

· Full redecoration throughout.

· Premium rubber flooring installed to absorb and reduce noise but also to aid comfort

· Custom lighting to give the facility a more modern yet versatile feel.

Luke Allwood, fitness manager for Pendle Leisure Trust, said: “I’m so excited to show our members the new upgrades that we’ve worked hard to achieve.

“As part of the refit, we’ve been able to incorporate the Junior Timetable into the main gym which is great news as it’s made an even safer but healthier workout for the next generation of gym users.”

Alison Goode, chief executive, said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, every £1 spent at the Trust, is reinvested back within the facilities and we’re pleased to be able to announce this latest upgrade to the gym at Pendle Wavelengths. This improved gym will be the pride of Pendle Leisure Trust and help improve the fitness of our members, but also Pendle as a whole.”