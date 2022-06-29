This was the sixth pub walk organised by the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, in support of the hospice and each year sees hundreds of participants all walking to raise money for patient care.

Barry Wood, organiser and member of the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, said: “This is an event we all really enjoy planning and for such an amazing cause close to many of our hearts.

“It’s always great to see more and more people signing up each year, which makes such a fantastic atmosphere on the day. We’ve always supported East Lancashire Hospice as the chosen charity to benefit from the Pub Walk and seeing how the money raised from this event can make a difference to our community makes it even more special.

Some of the participants in the Ribble Valley Pub Walk

"You never know when or if you will need the hospice, and some people are unaware that the hospice covers the Ribble Valley area.”

Participants wearing the blue Ribble Valley Pub Walk event t-shirt were treated with a warm welcome in each of the 14 pubs they visited.

“The weather really tempted people out, and around a hundred signed up on the day. We even had one visitors from Sheffield and Leeds, and plenty came up from Manchester when they saw the sunshine.” Ann Mason, Individual Giving Fundraiser from East Lancashire Hospice commented.”

Leanne Green, head of fund-raising and Marketing at the hospice said: “We are extremely grateful to The Rotary Club of Ribblesdale for their support and dedication to the hospice.

“Special thanks also goes to all the pubs along the route for supporting and to Intack Self Drive and Oswaldtwistle Mills Home and Lifestyle for sponsoring.

“And of course we cannot forget to thank all of our wonderful volunteers.