More deaths caused by alcohol in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley

More deaths caused by alcohol were recorded in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley in 2022, recent figures show.

It comes as Alcohol Change UK said inaction on alcohol harm has led to these avoidable deaths.

Office for National Statistics figures show there were 20 deaths in Burnley in 2022, 14 in Pendle and eight in the Ribble Valley (a record high) due to health conditions as a direct consequence of alcohol misuse in Burnley.

It was up from 13, 10 and five respectively across the three boroughs the year before.

Stock image of a glass of alcohol.

Dr Richard Piper, chief executive of Alcohol Change UK, said: "Each one of those deaths is a tragedy, representing a person who has had their life cut short and has left behind people who are grieving and miss them every day.

"Years of inaction on alcohol harm has led to this, and the heartbreaking thing is these deaths were totally avoidable.

"Our Government has the responsibility and the power to put preventative measures in place, including proper regulation of alcohol marketing, clearer alcohol labelling, and a minimum price for a unit of alcohol."

Between 2012 and 2019, deaths specifically attributed to alcohol were "stable", the ONS said.

ONS health statistician David Mais added that they rose sharply with the onset of the pandemic. He said research has suggested people who were already drinking at high levels before the pandemic were the most likely to have increased their drinking during this period.

Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chairman of the Alcohol Healt Alliance UK, said: "We are in the midst of a public health crisis and the lack of government action to prevent the lives lost and resulting devastation for families, friends and communities is a shameful failure in public policy.

"Despite what we are often told by the alcohol industry, the evidence shows it’s a complete myth that this is a problem for only a small minority.

"Alcohol is cheaper, more available and more heavily marketed today than ever before. As the death toll reaches record levels, so do the profits of the multibillion-pound drinks industry."