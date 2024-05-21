More than 1,000 people attended the annual event, the second of its kind to be held, with just under 200 supporters making their way from the hospice in Reedley to the park in a 5km sponsored memory walk along the canal.

The family of much-missed Padiham dad and police officer Mark Harrison, who died of bowel cancer in 2021, lit the first lantern.

Sarah Holdsworth, In-Memory and Legacy fundraiser in charge of the event, said: “This is our second Memories On The Lake event and again it was an extremely emotional and touching day as we saw hundreds of people come together to remember loved ones.

“The weather was on our side and the park was busy, which meant a lot of people found us by chance not only dedicating a lantern to their loved one but also helping us to promote our services.”

The event, sponsored by funeral directors Alderson and Horan, included performances, all provided free of charge, from Gavin Young Wedding Entertainer, Boomerang Brass, Contempo Choir, Trawden String Quartet and Steve Sumner Bagpiper. Thompson Park’s miniature railway was also running, with all proceeds donated to the hospice.

A team of Burnley Leisure staff and volunteers supported the event, ensuring the lanterns were collected from the lake afterwards, to prevent any harm to the environment or wildlife.

Anybody wishing for more information on Pendleside Hospice’s bereavement service can call 01282 440102.

1 . Pendleside Hospice's Memories on the Lake Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Jon Thompson Photo Sales

2 . Pendleside Hospice Memories on the Lake Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Jon Thompson Photo Sales

3 . Pendleside Hospice Memories on the Lake Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Jon Thompson Photo Sales