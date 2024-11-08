Meet this amazing Burnley two-year-old with severe brain damage, cerebral palsy and epilepsy who needs the community's help
Little Margo Sunter lost oxygen to her brain at birth and suffered a cardiac arrest, resulting in multiple disabilities, including blindness, cerebral palsy, and epilepsy. Doctors warned she would never be able to walk or talk. Even swallowing food is dangerous for her, meaning she has to be tube-fed.
While still non-verbal and immobile, Margo is beginning to make sounds and move her legs using a walking frame. Now her parents, Rebecca and Michael, who both had to give up work to become her full-time carers, hope to build on this development by raising £1,861 for a specialised trike that could help Margo learn to walk.
Rebecca said: “We were told she was going to die, and for the first year and a half of her life, we were in and out of hospital because she was having seizures that often. We were under Derian House for end-of-life care.
“But after eight months, she started trying to crawl.”
Margo’s medication now helps to stabilise her seizures.
“She can’t walk, talk or hold her head up. We have to do everything for her. She has a specialised chair, a standing frame, and carers who visit seven nights a week."
Margo's physiotherapist advised the family to attend a Kidz to Adultz exhibition that showcases mobility equipment, and they spotted the trike. Rebecca hopes it will help strengthen the toddler’s legs to aid her development.
“She’s started to move her legs and make noises when hungry. She’s doing more than we were told she would, and hasn’t been admitted to hospital for eight months now.”
Rebecca had hoped to fund the trike through a charity but has been unsuccessful.
“I have never asked anyone for anything before. It’s embarrassing. I’ve had to fight for everything.”
The community has rallied around the family at a difficult time as Michael was diagnosed with a heart condition two months ago called atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular heartbeat that can cause symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, and chest pain.
Kind donors have chipped in to raise £1,535, with Rebecca saying: “Half of the money has come from people I don’t even know. I’m well happy and so grateful for it.”
To donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/equipment-for-margo