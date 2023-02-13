The group, called “Clarets Rise”, is centred around rehabilitation, information, socialisation and exercise. It aims to offer support and one-to-one advice to anyone living with, or beyond, a cancer diagnosis.

During the weekly sessions people will be able to share their experiences and also support each other. They will also have the chance to take part in different activities and exercises – at appropriate levels to the individual – organised by Martin Payne and Lora Speak from Burnley FC in the Community.

A range of healthcare professionals will also offer expert advice on topics such as diet, lymphoedema prevention, holistic therapies and other support groups.

Martin Payne and Lora Speak from Burnley FC in the Community

The initiative has been launched by Burnley FC in the Community and Macmillan Cancer Support’s Information Centre at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Cath Farmer, Macmillan Cancer Information and Support service manager, said: “I'll be at every meeting to offer support and referral to other services and financial advice, while Martin and Lora will provide sports and exercise sessions according to what people want to try.

“It's a brew and a natter group as well, and people can join in the activities or not as they feel they want to. The group will be led by what the people attending it want to do.”

The group meets every Monday, from 1pm to 3pm, at The Leisure Box, Northlight, Glen Way, Brierfield, BB9 5NH.