Radio One DJ Jordan North records inspirational video for aspirations day at St James' Lanehead Primary School in Burnley
Radio One DJ and star of ‘I’m a Celebrity get me out of Here’ Jordan North recorded an inspirational video for his old primary school in Burnley for an aspirations day.
St James' Lanehead CE Primary School kicked of its second aspirations day with a video from the Burnley born and bred star who sent the children a video from the Radio One studios.
Children then spent the morning taking over the school in roles such as headteachers, teachers, IT technicians, site supervisors and welfare staff amongst others.
The afternoon was then spent with other ex-pupils visiting the school discussing the jobs they have now such as probation officers, financial fraud investigators, business owners along with the children watching a variety of videos from ecologists to radio presenters.
Mrs Michelle Dugdale, headteacher, said: “St James' Lanehead is an amazing school community. Throughout the week the children have been learning about how amazing our town is and how we are proud of our school.
“The children applied for lots of roles within the school and were incredible on their take over day. We all firmly believe that we have many inspirational children who will become leaders of the future.
“This has been a wonderful week organised by Mrs Bradley and Mrs Dallison. Thank you to them for their hard work and inspiring our amazing children.
“Our vision is to inspire each individual to flourish, grow and learn with Jesus at the heart of all we do. The pupils and staff have seen this in action. We have seen with our own eyes the past pupils flourishing into amazing adults as a result of their grounding in education at St James' Lanehead.
“We are very thankful to all the past pupils who gave up their time to come and to speak to the children via video and in person about their careers and how the school has taught them to be well rounded citizens. We are also pleased that the children show how proud they are of their school and how kind they are to others.”
If there are any other ex-pupils who would like to get in touch for future years then please contact Mrs Bradley in the school office.