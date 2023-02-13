St James' Lanehead CE Primary School kicked of its second aspirations day with a video from the Burnley born and bred star who sent the children a video from the Radio One studios.

Children then spent the morning taking over the school in roles such as headteachers, teachers, IT technicians, site supervisors and welfare staff amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon was then spent with other ex-pupils visiting the school discussing the jobs they have now such as probation officers, financial fraud investigators, business owners along with the children watching a variety of videos from ecologists to radio presenters.

St James' Lanehead pupils enjoying their aspirations day

Mrs Michelle Dugdale, headteacher, said: “St James' Lanehead is an amazing school community. Throughout the week the children have been learning about how amazing our town is and how we are proud of our school.

“The children applied for lots of roles within the school and were incredible on their take over day. We all firmly believe that we have many inspirational children who will become leaders of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a wonderful week organised by Mrs Bradley and Mrs Dallison. Thank you to them for their hard work and inspiring our amazing children.

Jordan North's video being watched by the current pupils of St James' Lanehead Primary School, Burnley

“Our vision is to inspire each individual to flourish, grow and learn with Jesus at the heart of all we do. The pupils and staff have seen this in action. We have seen with our own eyes the past pupils flourishing into amazing adults as a result of their grounding in education at St James' Lanehead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very thankful to all the past pupils who gave up their time to come and to speak to the children via video and in person about their careers and how the school has taught them to be well rounded citizens. We are also pleased that the children show how proud they are of their school and how kind they are to others.”