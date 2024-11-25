Life Saving Training for Faith & Community Leaders in Burnley

On the 21st November Burnley East Primary Care Network in collaboration with St John Ambulance and local Medical Students held a Basic Life Support Workshop for local faith leaders from local mosques and Churches.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is clear evidence of health disparities in deprived neighbourhoods and those with a higher percentage of residents from minority ethnic backgrounds who experience a greater frequency of cardiac arrests, lower rates of bystander CPR, and reduced access to public defibrillators.

The workshop aimed to equip participants with essential life-saving skills and knowledge, fostering a sense of community preparedness and resilience. Attendees were guided through practical demonstrations on CPR techniques, the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and effective response strategies in emergency situations. The group, representing diverse backgrounds, engaged actively, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of their communities. By the end of the session, participants left with not only newfound skills but also a strengthened network of support, ready to act confidently and compassionately in times of need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants provided positive feedback stating that they felt the workshop was ‘informative and clear’ and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn such vital skills. Many highlighted the importance of having these workshops regularly, emphasising how they contribute to building a safer and more responsive community. The Primary Care Network also noted the potential for similar future events, recognising the value of empowering local leaders with knowledge that transcends their immediate circles, ultimately benefiting the broader community.

Participants learning paediatric CPR

As the day concluded, there was a palpable sense of accomplishment and unity among the attendees. Plans were discussed for future collaboration, with ideas for expanding the reach of these workshops to include more community members and perhaps even developing specialised sessions for different age groups or specific health concerns. This initiative marked a significant step towards a more health-conscious and prepared society, driven by the dedication and enthusiasm of its leaders.