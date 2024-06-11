Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liberal Democrats say health facilities in parts of Pendle are “a shocking scandal” after demolition began on a much-loved clinic facility.

Butts Clinic in Barnoldswick is being knocked down after NHS Property Services sold the building without providing replacement facilities.

Election candidate Dr Anna Fryer and Pendle Councillor David Whipp visited the Butts Clinic site as demolition work began.

Coun. Whipp explained that people had used the clinic for generations.

He said: “It was a much-loved facility with baby clinics and a whole raft of health care services available in a suite of treatment rooms, but the building was showing its age and services were gradually moved out. For years we've campaigned for a replacement health centre, but the clinic has just been flogged off to the highest bidder. It's a tragedy.”

Dr Fryer said: “It's a scandal. Patients are having to travel miles to get treatment. Apart from a small team of midwives, the so-called new clinic on Newtown is unused. I'm shocked at the appalling waste and disregard for local people.”

Dr Fryer, a senior consultant working in the NHS, is campaigning to save the NHS and for people to be able to see a doctor. She chose to stand against Health Minister and previous Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson to try and stop further destruction of the National Health Service.