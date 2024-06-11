Liberal Democrats say health facilties in Pendle are 'shocking' after demolition of Barnoldswick Butts Clinic

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Liberal Democrats say health facilities in parts of Pendle are “a shocking scandal” after demolition began on a much-loved clinic facility.

Butts Clinic in Barnoldswick is being knocked down after NHS Property Services sold the building without providing replacement facilities.

Election candidate Dr Anna Fryer and Pendle Councillor David Whipp visited the Butts Clinic site as demolition work began.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun. Whipp explained that people had used the clinic for generations.

Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Dr Anna Fryer with Coun. David Whip at the former Butts Clinic, BarnoldswickLib Dem parliamentary candidate Dr Anna Fryer with Coun. David Whip at the former Butts Clinic, Barnoldswick
Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Dr Anna Fryer with Coun. David Whip at the former Butts Clinic, Barnoldswick

He said: “It was a much-loved facility with baby clinics and a whole raft of health care services available in a suite of treatment rooms, but the building was showing its age and services were gradually moved out. For years we've campaigned for a replacement health centre, but the clinic has just been flogged off to the highest bidder. It's a tragedy.”

Read More
General election 2024: candidates for new Pendle and Clitheroe constituency

Dr Fryer said: “It's a scandal. Patients are having to travel miles to get treatment. Apart from a small team of midwives, the so-called new clinic on Newtown is unused. I'm shocked at the appalling waste and disregard for local people.”

Dr Fryer, a senior consultant working in the NHS, is campaigning to save the NHS and for people to be able to see a doctor. She chose to stand against Health Minister and previous Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson to try and stop further destruction of the National Health Service.

“What's happening in Barnoldswick is a reflection of what's happening to the NHS overall, the systematic demolition of a national institution, with poorer services for local people,” she added.

Related topics:PendleLiberal DemocratsBarnoldswickAndrew Stephenson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.