Irish eyes are smiling on Rosemere

Irish singer Sean Leonard performed and there was bingo, a raffle and auction as well as a display of Irish dancing.
Club secretary Janet Brennan said: “The atmosphere was warm and full of fun, a welcome relief following Covid-19 restrictions.
“We are very grateful to everyone who supported the event and for the generous donations we received.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Burnley General.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford.