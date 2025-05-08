Harris proves himself a friend indeed by staying the distance!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chatburn’s Harris Holgate expected to be cheering on Clitheroe work colleague Marco Mason and his girlfriend Claudia Seed when they made their marathon debut in Manchester to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of one of Claudia’s friends but instead, he ended up doing the running!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just over two months to go before the event, which took place the last Sunday in April, Claudia, who is part of the Manchester Thunder netball team next generation squad, suffered an injury, which put paid to her marathon plans.

Harris (25), who works with Marco (22) at Castle Cement, offered to step in not only to keep Marco company on long final training runs and during the marathon itself but also, to help the couple’s fundraising. Marco explained: “Claudia had done all the training but was then injured during a match and couldn’t run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was very disappointed as we were running for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of Louise Regan. Louise was a close friend of Claudia’s family. Harris, who runs for fitness, offered to take Claudia’s place, which he did. It was his marathon debut too. We ran pretty much side by side the whole way, finishing in just over four hours.”

Harris (left) and Marco celebrate completing their debut marathon

The duo also raised a magnificent £2,001 via an online giving page set up by Claudia at https://www.justgiving.com/page/in-memory-of-louise-regan

Louise, of Langho, passed away just over two years ago in April 2023, having been diagnosed with skin cancer only four months earlier. The leader of a Lancashire Constabulary safeguarding team, Louise was just 41-years-old when she died, leaving behind her husband Chris, who raised more than £4,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Louise’s name through a sponsored skydive, and two young sons.

Marco added: “All three of us – myself, Harris and Claudia – are massively grateful to everyone who sponsored us to run the Manchester Marathon and to those that turned out to support us on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Well done to Marco and Harris for completing their first marathon and to Claudia, who did a lot of the hard work in terms of training and organising the fundraising. As a trio, albeit an unexpected one, they made a great team and raised a wonderful donation to honour Louise.”

Marco with Claudia, who had trained for the marathon and set up an online fundraising page but then had to pull out because of a last minute injury

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, visit www.rosemere.org.uk