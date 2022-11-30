The time Ethan spent at the hospice was also invaluable to him because he intends to pursue a career in medicine.

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School student Ethan, who lives in Colne, said: “I contacted Pendleside to see if I could do my work experience there after my grandad had told me about the care he and my grandma had received by the health wellbeing and rehabilitation department.”

Grandad Bruce (78) also of Colne, was diagnosed with cancer last December, and since then he and his wife Delise have attended various sessions at the hospice.

Bruce and Delise Little with their student grandson Ethan who has been helping Pendleside Hospice

Delise, a retired music teacher, who was also deputy manager at the Anchor Trust retirement flats in Barrowford, said: “After Bruce was diagnosed a friend who had worked as a volunteer at Pendleside mentioned that we should get in touch with the hospice.

“It was a really good piece of advice because Bruce has attended day-care sessions there and I have received aromatherapy and attended the carers’ sessions. All of the services have been so useful and comforting. We have learned how to cope with situations and been made aware of the help we can receive.”

Delise added: “It is wonderful how the hospice takes care of the family as well as the patient.”

Retired engineering quality manager Bruce said: “Visiting the hospice has been a break from normal routine. When I have attended I have done exercises and met other people who are in similar circumstances so we can share our experiences.”

The couple, who have two grown up sons and five grandchildren, recommended that anyone who finds themselves in their situation should seek help from the hospice.

Delise said: “Everyone at the hospice has been so accommodating. We didn’t have to fill in sheets of forms and we were dealt with so quickly before being offered the services that we have enjoyed.”