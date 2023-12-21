Funding for cancer specialist nurses from Burnley to attend UK Oncology Nursing Society Conference provided by Rosemere Cancer Foundation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust team of Ruth Leyland, Nisha Sehrawat, Emma Langan and Rosaline Menezes joined a group of 11 other cancer nurse specialists from neighbouring trusts in having the cost of their conference fee, travel and accommodation for the two-day event met by the charity.
Attendance to the course was co-ordinated for them by the Rosemere Cancer Education Hub, which was initially set up with Rosemere Cancer Foundation funding and continues to co-ordinate oncology training and education for clinical staff from Lancashire and South Cumbria.
UKONS works to promote excellence in the nursing management and care of all those directly and indirectly affected by cancer. At its annual conference, it brings together cancer nurses specialists from all four UK countries to share latest research, innovations and best practice to improve standards of cancer nursing care.
Ruth Leyland, rapid diagnostic and cancer of unknown primary specialist nurse, said: “We came away with new knowledge and ideas and the desire to share what we learnt with our colleagues in Burnley and Blackburn.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley and Blackburn.