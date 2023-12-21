A quartet of cancer nurse specialists working with patients at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals received a Rosemere Cancer Foundation award to enable them to attend this year’s UK Oncology Nursing Society (UKONS) Conference in Newport, South Wales.

The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust team of Ruth Leyland, Nisha Sehrawat, Emma Langan and Rosaline Menezes joined a group of 11 other cancer nurse specialists from neighbouring trusts in having the cost of their conference fee, travel and accommodation for the two-day event met by the charity.

Attendance to the course was co-ordinated for them by the Rosemere Cancer Education Hub, which was initially set up with Rosemere Cancer Foundation funding and continues to co-ordinate oncology training and education for clinical staff from Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The ELHT team, funded by Rosemere Cancer Foundation to attend this year’s annual UKONS conference in Newport, South Wales Team members from left to right are Nisha Sehrawat, Emma Langan, Rosaline Menezes and Ruth Leyland

UKONS works to promote excellence in the nursing management and care of all those directly and indirectly affected by cancer. At its annual conference, it brings together cancer nurses specialists from all four UK countries to share latest research, innovations and best practice to improve standards of cancer nursing care.

Ruth Leyland, rapid diagnostic and cancer of unknown primary specialist nurse, said: “We came away with new knowledge and ideas and the desire to share what we learnt with our colleagues in Burnley and Blackburn.”