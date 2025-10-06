Favordale Home for Older People in Colne at risk of closure by Lancashire County Council

More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition to save a care home in Colne within 24 hours of it going live.

Favordale Home for Older People in Byron Road is in danger of closing after Lancashire County Council said it was considering the future of 10 of its care home facilities.

Set up by Liberal Democrat councillors in Pendle, the 'Save Favordale' petition calls on Lancashire County Council to stop closure moves over the "much-loved” care home.

“At the authority's cabinet meeting on Thursday, the county council is considering the future of ten care home facilities, including Favordale and a linked day centre,” said Pendle Council leader and County Councillor David Whipp.

“The report refers to 'reprovisioning' services, but this is just code for closures. It's all about cuts and selling assets.

“Favordale is a much-loved county council home with over 40 residents. The level of care is outstanding with families praising the love shown by carers to their relatives.

“Far from being a Victorian relic, the home was built in 1966 with a later addition for dementia care. Favordale is rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.

“The county council report talks about 'value for money', the 'condition and suitability of the buildings', and 'management of residents' transition between services', which are all clear pointers about the way LCC is going. One member of the county council's administration has said ‘it's all about savings’.

“The report says the 'reprovision' will generate capital receipts of £3.6m to £4.3m. This is a shabby, poorly disguised, attack on some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. We will fight it tooth and nail.”