Peregine falcon chick hatches at Burnley's St Peter's Health Centre for first time

Peregrine falcons – the fastest creature on earth – have become proud parents at the very fitting home of a Burnley health centre for the first time after nearly a decade of trying.

The pair of nesting Peregrines cared for their chick, or eyas, this summer in a special tray installed nine years ago at the top of the St Peter’s Health Centre in Burnley.

And what is even more amazing about the special delivery is that the mother was just ten-months-old herself when she first laid the egg in April – Peregrines tend to be two years of age before laying eggs. The eyas fledged in June, and still visits mum and dad, although is now completely independent.

The joyous news has been welcomed with great excitement by their ‘nanny’ Jen Coates, of the Manchester Raptors Society, who has been monitoring the magnificent birds of prey every day for years.

The Peregrine Falcon chick or eyas at Burnley's St Peter's Health Centre

Jen said: “I am a local birder who watches and photographs the wildlife in Burnley and surrounding areas, and as such have always had a keen interest in the Peregrines at St Peter’s.

“Over the last decade or so, I have seen different single Peregrines wintering on the building – just turning up in autumn, spending the winter using the building as a base to roost and rest, and then disappearing off elsewhere to breed each Spring.

“Eric Wright, who owns St Peter’s, is a bird of prey enthusiast and around ten years ago a nesting tray was installed on the building to encourage Peregrines to nest.

“It's taken around ten years, but this year was finally the year that the nesting tray was used for the first time. Early this year I witnessed the pair arriving and engaging in courting behaviour, constantly checking the tray for suitability.

“I contacted St Peter’s to let them know that they had a pair of Peregrines looking to nest on site – they are Schedule 1 protected birds and it’s therefore illegal to disturb their nest site once breeding is underway, so any work on the exterior of the building would have to halt until nesting was over. They were very enthusiastic and I had great constant contact with the site supervisor, sending regular updates.”

The RSPB described the Peregrine as a large and powerful falcon. It has broad, pointed wings and a relatively short tail. It is widely accepted as the fastest creature on earth and can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour when diving on prey which includes medium-sized birds and other small mammals.

Peregrines are doing best in urban areas – they are still a heavily persecuted species by shooting enthusiasts and pigeon keepers, and urban buildings provide them with nesting sites in the form of tall buildings, such as St Peter’s and food in the form of feral pigeons.

Jen added: “Because they don't build a nest, they simply scrape a shallow depression in sand, gravel or soil and lay their eggs in it, which is of course impossible on a building, nesting trays are vital to them, as they contain the gravel they require and a safe shelter for the eggs and the brooding adults. St Peter's happily provided this for them and they decided it was a great place to raise a family.

“The most amazing thing about our Peregrine pair is that when the female laid the eggs back in April, she was only ten months old. She still had her immature plumage, and all the books will tell you that Peregrines don't nest until two years of age.

“So our birds are really something special. Despite her young age, they managed to raise one chick, which successfully fledged in June. It continued to stick around being fed by mum and dad for the next couple of months. In fact, it still visits them now, although it's now fully independent.

“It's been a pleasure to watch them over these last eight or nine months, they are Burnley's first ever town centre breeding Peregrines, which I feel is really something amazing to celebrate!”

According to the RSPB, there are only approximately 1,750 breeding pairs in the UK.

Traditionally, Peregrines have nested on ledges on sea cliffs, rocky crags and quarries, but recently they’ve also started taking advantage of tall buildings, such as cathedrals, in urban areas. The highest densities of Peregrines are in upland areas of Wales, southern Scotland and north-west England.

Peregrines are much easier to spot now that they’ve started setting up home in our towns and cities.

Having declined dramatically as a result of persecution and pesticide poisoning, Peregrine numbers have now recovered and they feature on the Green List of birds of the least conservation concern. However, like many birds of prey, Peregrines still fall victim to illegal killing – something that the RSPB’s Investigations Team is helping to tackle.

Peregrine RSPB factfile:

The UK’s biggest falcon

Blue-grey above and white below, with dark barring on the chest and belly

White throat and cheeks, with a dark mask and ‘moustache’

Jet-black eyes, with a striking yellow eye ring

Yellow legs and base to beak

Females are bigger than males, but otherwise they look alike

Juveniles have buff-coloured underparts, with dark streaks rather than barring on the chest and belly

In flight, Peregrines have noticeable triangular-shaped wings that taper sharply to a point

Short, square-ended tail, which is sometimes fanned when soaring.