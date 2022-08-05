Working in partnership with Burnley Leisure and Culture, Newground Together and local walking volunteers, the library’s staff developed the schedule of walks. They start and finish at the library, including a walk to Gawthorpe Hall which is tied in with the Bronte connection.

The walks have also been a source of interest for local historians, with walks around the centre of Padiham.

Staff at Padiham Library have won an award for offering a programme of walks that encourages local people to get out and about.

The current programme of walks, which won an Active Burnley award, builds on the success of the Beat the Street walking scheme which the library’s staff ran last year.

The idea was to get people of all ages out and about in the community, walking, cycling or scootering between beat boxes to gain points by zapping a card.

Later in the summer, it is planned to tie the current programme of walks in with Planet Savers, which is the theme of the library service summer reading scheme, along with a Butterflies and Bees walk, and possibly an orienteering walk working with Pendle Forest Orienteering Group.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “The days when libraries were quiet places where people spoke in hushed tones are long over. Nowadays, they are at the centre of our communities and cultural lives, providing a range of innovative services.”