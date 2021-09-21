Beat the Street attracts 8,000 Burnley folk in first week

Young participants of Beat the Street

Participants in Beat the Street Burnley have already racked up 21,000 miles and more than 8,000 people have signed up to take part.

The ‘Go Travel’ week coincides with National Fitness Day and World Car Free Day and aims to encourage people to think about walking or cycling to work or school rather than taking the car.

On Wednesday this week, from 10am to 3pm, Burnley Leisure will be in the town centre outside McDonald's to showcase all the different group exercise classes they offer. There will be blood pressure checks, smoothie stand, soft play, physiotherapy advice and a Beat Box offering double points.

It’s not too late to get involved in the free physical activity game that encourages players of all ages to get active and to ditch the car, and walk, scoot, wheel, cycle or run instead. Collect a card and map from one of the distribution points listed on the www.beatthestreet.me/burnley website, join a team and start playing.

There are total and average points leaderboards for schools, community teams and charities with vouchers for the teams that travel the furthest. Currently Burnley Brunshaw Primary School leads the total points leaderboard and The Humbugs lead the average points leaderboard.

Paul Foster, deputy chief executive at Burnley Leisure and Culture, said: “We are really enjoying seeing people getting out and playing the game. It’s great to see people of all ages making the most of the game while it’s here to help incorporate an hour of physical activity into their daily routines.”

Taking place until October 27th, Beat the Street is transforming Burnley into a real-life game with players tapping special sensors called Beat Boxes dotted across the town. Beat the Street Burnley is brought to you by Burnley Together with the Canal & River Trust. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.

Burnley Together works in partnership with Burnley Council, Calico Homes, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure, Burnley FC in the Community, BPRCVS and other partners across the public, private, and voluntary sectors to create a central community hub.

Initially established to help and support residents across the borough during the coronavirus outbreak with everyday needs, Burnley Together has become a pivotal point of contact for support enquiries across a wide range of issues.