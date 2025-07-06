Firefighter Lee, known as Cloughy, and builder Gary, known as Scully, donned leopard print bikinis for a charity car wash at Burnley Fire Station on Saturday.

Raising funds for the firefighters’ charity the zany duo were also collecting money for Pendleside Hospice. They are two of the competitors in this year’s Pendleside Does Strictly event and are pulling out all the stops to raise as much money as they can.

They certainly caused a stir on Saturday and have sent out a raft of ‘thankyous’ to everyone who supported them including Burnley Fire Station’s White watch, Padihams’s on-call firefighters, the Imperial Alliance, fire cadet's, firefighter Stuart Gervaise, Matt Pendlebury, retired members, off-duty staff and family. They have also thanked Jonny Russell of Milltown Pies for providing much needed sustenance.

Lee said: “By far the biggest thankyou goes to all you wonderful people who gave time out from their Saturday to come and support us raising money for two great charities.”

To make a donation to the lads’ Pendleside Does Strictly fund please click HERE.

