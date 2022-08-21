Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust, which includes Burnley General Teaching Hospital, Clitheroe and Pendle community hospitals, is a finalist in the Military and Civilian Health Partnership Award category of this year’s Health Service Journal.

Veterans Champion and Clinical Site Manager for the Trust, Fiona Lamb and Armed Forces Advocate Shafiq Sadiq ensure as many veterans or armed forces personnel as possible are offered any specialised support they may need whilst accessing health care services.

Kate Quinn, Operational Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development for the Trust said: “We are delighted that our work has been recognised.

“We value each individual equally and we often need to tailor the care we provide to meet an individual’s needs. Our veterans, armed forces personnel and their families are a specific part of that.

“We have created robust links with multiple organisations, locally and nationally to provide support and advice which helps us to support those patients who are admitted, but also helps to avoid that need in the first place.”

ELHT recently received the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award for outstanding support towards the Armed Forces community.

This year a staggering 1,067 entries were received, with 219 projects and individuals making it to the final shortlist.