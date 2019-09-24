Daneshouse patients must use surrounding GP practices after no new practice is found for the area

Patients of the former Daneshouse Surgery, currently being cared for by Burnley Group Practice, will be welcomed into surrounding local practices from the start of next month.



Daneshouse Medical Centre on Old Hall Street closed in August last year after it was placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission after being rated 'inadequate', leaving more than 3,000 patients without a regular GP.

Burnley Group Practice, based at the St Peter's Centre, stepped up to help when the Daneshouse contract ended, but since then many patients have chosen to move to surgeries closer to home. Now several other Burnley practices have come forward to accommodate the remaining patients.

However, many patients will be disappointed that an alternative base in the Daneshouse area has not been found, despite Burnley MP Julie Cooper being given assurances in March that the Clinical Commissioning Group would find a permanent solution locally.

This week, the CCG confirmed that affected patients have all been allocated a new GP at another practice and will see no disruption to their care. Patients who have already chosen to register formally with Burnley Group Practice will not be affected.

From October 1st, patients will be able to contact their new practice to make appointments and order repeat prescriptions. All medical records will be transferred automatically safely and securely.

Dr Mark Dziobon, Burnley GP, and medical director for NHS East Lancashire CCG, said: "GP services are the cornerstone of the NHS and we value them deeply. I am heartened to see local practices stepping up to provide services for individuals and families in Burnley East.

"This transition will be done in a careful, managed way so that everyone can continue to receive safe, high quality GP services”.

NHS East Lancashire has written to every affected patient and allocated them to their nearest neighbouring GP practice. Patients do not need to do anything and will be able to access a health care professional should they need one.

Should patients wish to register at another GP Practice they can do so. Information about this is available on our frequently asked questions available at: www.eastlancsccg.nhs.uk

The CCG will be monitoring the situation carefully, and ensuring that all patients are supported in the transfer. Alongside this, the CCG has arranged with the local community for patient information sessions in the Daneshouse should patients have any further questions or queries. This information is available on the CCG website: www.eastlancsccg.nhs.uk

If patients have any questions or concerns they are advised to contact the Customer Care Team: Freephone: 0800 032 2424 Email: mlcsu.customercarelancashire@nhs.net