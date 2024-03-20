Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the 2024 challenge is more important than ever for Harry Stanworth (28) as this year has been one of the hardest for him as a diabetic as, due to the condition, he could potentially lose his sight. Harry underwent surgery to repair a detached retina which resulted in him losing his vision for 12 weeks.

On the fund raising page he set up for Diabetes UK, Harry, who is a former golf professional for Burnley and Clitheroe golf clubs, said: “Not knowing if my sight would come back and that this isn't a permanent fix makes it even more important that there is funding to develop these treatments to prevent the complications caused by type 1 diabetes.

Burnley's Harry Stanworth, pictured with his son Flynn, will run the London Marathon for the second time to raise money for Diabetes UK. Harry has been a type one diabetic since he was two

“There have been many medical advancements in the last 20 years hat have made my life and the lives of other sufferers a lot easier to manage our diabetes and I am sure there will be more to come, but that cannot be done without the money raised through fundraising. The London Marathon is already a difficult and monumental challenge but to run this distance with the added pressure of controlling my blood sugar levels is arguably even more difficult than the run itself.”

Harry works at Beta Solutions on Rossendale Road and lives with his wife Alexandra and their little boy Flynn.

Alexandra said: “There is still no cure and the long term effects it has on your body is massive. Harry hasn’t let it stop him always doing sport and now taking on marathons, but there is always the extra thoughts and worry about controlling his blood sugars and always making sure he is safe when running, and just in normal life, but he always makes sure he lives life to the fullest and wants to do everything he can for Diabetes UK.”