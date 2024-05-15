Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cyclists are saddling up for a three day bike ride for a charity that has helped to save the lives of numerous men.

Pedal Against Prostate Cancer riders will set off tomorrow (Thursday, May 16th) and cycle to Kendal, then ride over 200 miles around the Lake District before returning to their starting point on Saturday, Burnley Football Club.

All the money raised will go towards the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal (BKPCA) which has saved many lives since its first testing day was held at Turf Moor in 2015. Since that first event, up to now over 10,000 men have been tested and 10 percent of those had a raised PSA level which could be a sign of prostate cancer but can also be a sign of other conditions that are not cancer including an enlarged prostate or urinary tract infection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Kilby, whose charity Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal charity, has saved many lives. A three day cycle ride, setting off from Turf Moor and travelling to the Lake District, starts tomorrow (Thursday, May 16th)

This Sunday (May 19th) 14 volunteers will be holding a bucket collection for the charity at Turf Moor ahead of the final game of the season when the Clarets play Nottingham Forest. For any men keen to go along to a testing day there are two scheduled. The next one is at Pleasington Golf Club on Saturday, August 3rd, from 11am to 2-45pm and another will be held at Clitheroe Golf Club on Saturday, October 5th, from 11am to 2-45pm. To book a place please click HERE.