Cyclists in the saddle for three day bike ride from Turf Moor in Burnley to raise funds for Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal charity
Pedal Against Prostate Cancer riders will set off tomorrow (Thursday, May 16th) and cycle to Kendal, then ride over 200 miles around the Lake District before returning to their starting point on Saturday, Burnley Football Club.
All the money raised will go towards the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal (BKPCA) which has saved many lives since its first testing day was held at Turf Moor in 2015. Since that first event, up to now over 10,000 men have been tested and 10 percent of those had a raised PSA level which could be a sign of prostate cancer but can also be a sign of other conditions that are not cancer including an enlarged prostate or urinary tract infection.
This Sunday (May 19th) 14 volunteers will be holding a bucket collection for the charity at Turf Moor ahead of the final game of the season when the Clarets play Nottingham Forest. For any men keen to go along to a testing day there are two scheduled. The next one is at Pleasington Golf Club on Saturday, August 3rd, from 11am to 2-45pm and another will be held at Clitheroe Golf Club on Saturday, October 5th, from 11am to 2-45pm. To book a place please click HERE.
On Friday, September 27th, the charity will host a Golf Day at Clitheroe Golf Club. The day includes golf, a ‘meet and greet’ with bacon rolls and a two course meal at the 19th hole. For more information please contact [email protected]
