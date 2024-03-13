Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal awareness testing days to be held at Burnley Football Club and Burnley Golf Club
The event is being held at Burnley Football Club from 11am to 2-45pm on Saturday, March 23rd. To date 456 men are already booked in for testing. The next testing day after that will be held on Saturday, April 13th, again from 11am to 2-45pm at Burnley Golf Club in Glen View Road.
The appeal, which has saved numerous men's lives since its first testing day was held at Turf Moor in 2015, was awarded charity status in 2019.
Since that first event in 2015 up to lockdown in 2020 2,587 men have been tested and 10 percent of those had a raised PSA level which could be a sign of prostate cancer but can also be a sign of other conditions that are not cancer including an enlarged prostate or urinary tract infection.
Prostate cancer saw Barry relinquish his chairmanship at BFC but he remained as director to see all the years in the Premier League with Sean Dyche. No longer on the board Barry is still a loyal fan. In recent years Barry has devoted his time and energy to his appeal and.proceeds from his book Starting From Scratch will go to the BKPCA. Any men who would like to attend the event for a screening are asked click HERE to make an appointment.