The event is being held at Burnley Football Club from 11am to 2-45pm on Saturday, March 23rd. To date 456 men are already booked in for testing. The next testing day after that will be held on Saturday, April 13th, again from 11am to 2-45pm at Burnley Golf Club in Glen View Road.

The appeal, which has saved numerous men's lives since its first testing day was held at Turf Moor in 2015, was awarded charity status in 2019.

The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal awareness testing day will take place later this month. Barry is pictured here with the book he published in 2022, Starting From Scratch. Proceeds from sales of the book are donated to his charity

Since that first event in 2015 up to lockdown in 2020 2,587 men have been tested and 10 percent of those had a raised PSA level which could be a sign of prostate cancer but can also be a sign of other conditions that are not cancer including an enlarged prostate or urinary tract infection.